Another deluge hit the western US state of California this Saturday (14), causing massive flooding after three weeks of record rainfall that killed at least 19 people.

An impressive wave of rains – and snowfalls in the mountainous areas – devastated many areas of the country’s most populous state, whose already flooded soils are reaching the saturation point.

Another low pressure system is expected to arrive from the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, washing the coast, the valleys and then the mountains of California, warned the National Weather Service (NWS, its acronym in English).

Authorities reported damage to power lines, as well as several flooded roads and fields. More than 50,000 homes were left without electricity.

– More used to the rain –

In the region of Salinas, a city of 160,000 inhabitants south of San Francisco, where the river of the same name overflowed, the flood affected the agricultural corners of the valley, but did not reach the urban areas.

Under cloudy skies and intermittent rain, the watercourse escaped its bed in some places, flooding hundreds of meters of fields.

In one of the areas, two tractors with pumping equipment returned the water accumulated by the rains of recent days to the river, to prevent the soil from completely flooding.

A series of storms has been plaguing California in recent weeks. The brief outages barely give authorities time to clean up debris or restore power. And according to meteorologists, extreme weather is not over yet.

The return of an “atmospheric river” – a belt of humidity that carries large amounts of water from the tropics – is expected on Monday, a holiday in the United States. The NWS warns of “new waves of extreme precipitation”.

– One meter of snow –

In the mountains, this phenomenon translates into heavy snowfall, with forecasts of more than a meter over the weekend in Sierra Nevada, which is why the authorities warn of the risk of avalanches and advise against any displacement.

Footage released by authorities on a major highway in the Lake Tahoe region shows dozens of cars stalled in a snowstorm on Saturday morning.

At least 19 people have died since this series of weather events began. California is used to extreme weather and winter storms.

But scientists say climate change, fueled by the burning of fossil fuels, is making these events more ferocious.

While causing short-term disasters, the rain is much needed in the American West, where more than two decades of drought have imposed unprecedented restrictions on water use.

However, experts warn that even the monstrous rains that hit the region this month will not reverse more than 20 years of below-average rainfall.