Mauro Icardi is revolutionized after the separation from Wanda Nara. Change of look (he dyed his hair blonde), change on the pitch (he started scoring goals with the new Galatasaray shirt) and change of… girlfriend. The gossip would be spread by the Turkish media according to which the athlete would have started dating a Turkish actress. The Turkish gossip, also relaunched by the Argentine sites, has compared the name of the former Inter forward with that of Devrim Özkan, who would have been present at the last match of the Istanbul team.

Wanda Nara, on the other hand, a guest at Dancing with the Stars, was also a guest at Silvia Toffanin’s television lounge at Verissimo, where she also spoke about the end of the love story with Mauro Icardi. The two are currently separated, although it seems that the end word is not entirely written. Only the future can decide whether the couple is destined to find each other and continue their journey together. Meanwhile, Wanda took an apartment in Istanbul in the same complex where Icardi lives, so as to allow the ex to visit her children whenever possible.