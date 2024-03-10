Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta said goodbye only a few weeks ago, love over: but the tennis player seems to have already found serenity next to a girl with whom he has been paparazzi in recent days by Gabriele Parpiglia's flashes. While the showgirl and former showgirl had to face a shit storm due to some English tabloid headlines that defined her as a “sex addict”, Matteo Berrettini was preparing for the new challenge on the tennis court and was in sweet company, that of Federica Lelli.

On its social profiles, RTL 102.5 exclusively showed some images portraying Matteo Berrettini having lunch with Federica Lelli in Rome. Journalist Gabriele Parpiglia was guest in the studio to comment on the indiscretions. The girl is not unknown to gossip: in her past, in fact, there is a long love story with Ultimo, now engaged to Jacqueline Luna di Giacomo. It is the first time that the tennis player has once again made headlines for his private life after his breakup with showgirl Melissa Satta, announced last February 20th. There was no betrayal between them, but it seems that she wanted to start a family and the 26-year-old tennis player was not yet ready to take the big step.