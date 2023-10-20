The flight will depart from Rio de Janeiro in the late afternoon and is scheduled to return on Sunday, with Brazilians awaiting rescue in Tel Aviv. | Photo: João Risi/Secom

The eighth flight for the repatriation of Brazilians who are in Israel was confirmed by the government on Thursday (19) and will take off in the late afternoon of this Friday (20) from Galeão Air Base, in Rio de Janeiro. According to the government, the expectation is to bring another group of people awaiting rescue in Tel Aviv.

The flight is expected to return to Rio on Sunday (22) and land in the early hours of Monday (23). For this rescue, a KC-30 (A330-200) aircraft from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) will be used again.

According to Minister Mauro Vieira, of Foreign Affairs, and the Air Force commander, Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Damasceno, another flight will depart on Monday (22) for the repatriation of Brazilians in Israel. After these last two rescues, there are no others planned according to Itamaraty.

There is also an expectation that 15 foreigners from Latin American countries will be brought on these next flights.

Since the beginning of Operation Returning in Peace, 1,135 Brazilians have been rescued from Israel. On the other hand, the group of around 30 nationals and foreign direct relatives who are in Gaza are still awaiting the opening of the border with Egypt to be repatriated.

The flight that will repatriate this group is still at Cairo airport awaiting authorization for rescue. Itamaraty informed that the vehicles that will transport Brazilians from the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah to the border and, after crossing, to the airport that will be used, remain on standby.

The war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 14th day since the terrorist group’s attacks and has already claimed more than 5,000 deaths. The Gaza region remains besieged by the Israeli army and without access for humanitarian aid, which should have limited permission this Friday (20).