The future of flexible electronic devices is getting brighter thanks to a new technology developed by researchers at Yonsei University in Korea. A flexible OLED displaymade with a sequential coating technique, promises exceptional performance in terms of elasticity and resistance, paving the way for a new generation of wearable, foldable and adaptable devices.

Traditional flexible OLEDs, also known as Intrinsically Stretchable OLEDs (is-OLED)often suffer from poor performance due to incompatibilities between the solvents used and the lamination process, which can cause defects and delamination. The new technique developed by Korean researchers overcomes these obstacles, offering a display capable of stretching up to 70% and maintaining 80% brightness even after repeated stretching cycles, with a peak of 3,151 nits and an efficiency of 5.4 cd/A.

An image created by researchers on Nature

The new sequential coating technique represents a significant improvement over the complex lamination techniques used to date. This approach should significantly simplify the manufacturing process, making it more accessible and potentially cheaper for the mass production of next-generation flexible OLED devices.

The researchers believe that further performance improvements are possible, for example by choosing different cathode materials and optimizing the thickness and composition of the ETL (Electron Transport Layer) material. This paves the way for a future in which flexible OLED displays can achieve even higher levels of brightness and efficiency.

The new technology developed by Korean researchers represents a major step forward in the field of flexible displays. The ability to create stretchable and resistant OLED screens opens the way to a wide range of applications, from wearable devices to foldable displays for smartphones and tablets, to new solutions for lighting and signage. So much so that they have become the subject of industrial espionage.

And what do you think? What applications would you like for this type of device?