New fleet emission limits, Tavares against ACEA: “Now it’s too late” | FormulaPassion.it

Tensions continue in the automotive world. While on the one hand there is discussion about import duties on cars built in China and the ban on the sale of cars with petrol and diesel engines from 2035, on the table there is now also the application of the new limits on carbon dioxide emissions for fleets that should come into force in 2025 in Europe. ACEA, the Association that brings together manufacturers from the Old Continent has asked for a postponement but there are those who are not happy with it, like the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares who judged the proposal put forward as late and inconsistent.

Tavares’ position on emissions limits

“From the point of view of competition, which is so dear to the European Union, it would be surreal to change the rules now.“, Tavares commented in an interview with the France Press agency – “We should have thought about it earlier. Everyone has known the rules for a long time, everyone has had time to prepare, and now we are rushing. The dogmatism of European legislators has crashed against the wall of reality: we are in a system in which the regulator wants consumers to buy these cars, and the consumer says ‘no thanks, not at that price’. But now we have the cars, we have organized ourselves for the necessary sales, we are breathing down Tesla’s neck and we are told that there will be disasters. We should have thought about it earlier, right?”

ACEA’s fears

What worries the sector above all is the difficulties that the electric car market is encountering, in particular in terms of the number of vehicles sold. A fear clearly expressed directly by the president of ACEA, Luca de Meo, with the number one of Renault who wanted to highlight how the rules that should come into force from 2025 are not practicable at the current time: “At this moment, the European industry should pay 15 billion euros in fines or give up producing more than 2.5 million cars and commercial vehicles. In fact, if you don’t sell an electric car, you can’t produce four combustion ones.”