On the track he was the author of an excellent season where he obtained a sixth place in the drivers’ standings and close to his first career victory with McLaren in the Russian GP. Now it’s time to relax and more. The 22-year-old Brit from Bristol, in fact, announced his new engagement on Tuesday with a photo on Instagram, thus putting an end to the speculations of his fans that lasted for months. The pilot’s new flame is the Portuguese model Luisinha Barosa Oliveira, caught up in a tender kiss with Lando, during their winter holidays in the Dubai dunes. Under the caption: “My sun”.

Who is Luisinha Barosa Oliveira

Norris’ new girlfriend, born in 1999, turned 22 on November 30th. She is originally from Porto, and works in the fashion world as an influencer and model mainly of swimwear, for the Lisbon fashion agency “Central Models”. On Instagram, about 102 thousand followers. The photo shared by Norris, after months of dating, sparked the enthusiastic reactions of his fans, who did not miss their presence with several comments. Among these, also his former partner in McLaren and now Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, who joked about it with a simple: “It’s official”. Now Lando is enjoying his holidays in the United Arab Emirates even more serene: in 2022, he has one more card to reach his first F1 victory.