New flame for Max Biaggi: the former centaur photographed with a 23 year old

New love for Max Biaggi: the former motorcycling champion, in fact, was photographed in Formentera with a 23-year-old.

To publish the photos of the ex-centaur’s hot holiday is the weekly Whowhich shows the two in unequivocal attitudes.

“After the beach, the two go to the restaurant, the Can Carlos, one of the most renowned on the island (again: it’s not that Max has taken it ‘to a little place that only I know’, but to a place where goes unnoticed). Even the evening is all smiles and effusions. If they are roses, they will flourish” reads the magazine.

But who is Max Biaggi’s new girlfriend? According to her weekly, her name is Virginia De Masi (here the profile), a 23-year-old Neapolitan dancer. We don’t have much information about her except that, as we read in the magazine, “she should also have a twin sister who is a dancer, that even as a little girl it was clear to everyone that she would make a career in tutus and slippers, that she loves going to the disco on Saturday night and who doesn’t believe in Prince Charming”.

After a long love story with the former Miss Italy Eleonora Pedron, Max Biaggi had embarked on a relationship with the actress Francesca Semenza for five years and evidently ended even if there were no official communications on the part of both.