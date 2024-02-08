A few days ago the beautiful Belen Rodriguez he veiledly announced the end of his story with Elio Lorenzoni. However, it seems that a new flame is already present in the sight of the former Mediaset presenter. But who is it?

Belen Rodriguez

It seems that the lucky one is indeed Giacomo Cavalli, already known to the pink magazines for his previous relationship with Diletta Leotta. Here's what we discovered.

Belen Rodriguez announces the end of her story with Elio Lorenzoni

A few months ago Belen Rodriguez she appeared radiant in the company of a new love. We're talking about the beautiful Elio Lorenzoni, with which things seemed to be going swimmingly. The maximum point of joy was reached when the two announced their desire to to get married a few months ago, posting on social media the photo of the ring.

Giacomo Cavalli

However, something doesn't seem to have gone right, as that ring was removed and perhaps sent back to sender. Belen has published several photo in which he appears without a ring on his finger and all the sites and newspapers began to talk about the end of this story. We currently don't know what happened between the two, but it seems like nothing is planned backfire.

Scoop in sight: Belen caught in the company of Giacomo Cavalli

credits: Let's gossip

In the last hours Belen Rodriguez she was caught in the company of Giacomo Cavalli, known to have had a relationship with Diletta Leotta few years ago. The boy is a model very beautiful, which is why it is very difficult to go unnoticed.

Belen Rodriguez and Giacomo Cavalli

The two would meet at Milan and they would have been spotted by paparazzi while walking through the streets of the centre. They would then go to a Cafe with some friends and then end the evening inCavalli's apartment. For many people this is not the beginning of one new relationship but of a simple reunion between friends who hadn't seen each other for a long time. We just have to wait new gossip to find out what's cooking!