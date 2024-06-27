Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/26/2024 – 21:14

The National Bank for Social Development (BNDES) released, on Wednesday night (26), a note signed by President Aloizio Mercadante celebrating the approval of Bill 6,235/2023 in the Senate. The measure authorizes the creation of the Development Credit Letter (LCD), a new fixed income security. The vote took place symbolically this Wednesday (26), without the need to record the position of each senator. In the Chamber of Deputies, approval had occurred with 339 votes in favor and 91 against.

The LCD may be issued by BNDES and other development banks authorized to operate by the Central Bank. Included in this criterion are the Development Bank of Minas Gerais (BDMG), Development Bank of Espírito Santo (Bandes) and Regional Development Bank of the Far South (BRDE). The limit for each institution is R$10 billion per year.

Related news:

The bill was presented by the federal government, with the aim of generating resources so that development banks can grant credit to strengthen, above all, national industry. All that is now missing is the sanction of the President of the Republic, Luís Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to BNDES, the new title will make it possible to grant cheap credit for infrastructure, industry and innovation projects, promoting development and generating jobs. It will work in a similar way to the Real Estate Credit Letter (LCI) and the Agribusiness Credit Letter (LCA), which are issued by the private sector to finance activities in these sectors. Your income is exempt from Income Tax for individuals.

“It is important to highlight that the use of this fundraising instrument will be accompanied by impact assessments, which will be committed to measuring, in a transparent manner, how much the transfer of society’s resources, in the form of tax exemption, would generate in terms of social benefits ”, records the note signed by Mercadante.

Last month, the BNDES’s Director of Planning and Project Structuring, Nelson Barbosa, had already expressed expectations that the project would be approved. In his assessment, the LCD will be a new source of fundraising which will allow BDMG, Bandes and BRDE to become less dependent on state treasuries.