The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid the new spending cap –also known as the fiscal framework– will “demand” the drop in the basic rate, the Selic. According to him, there is no reason for the country to have the highest real interest rates in the world with balanced public accounts.

“This will require, rather than permit, a drop in interest rates. Because, if the accounts are in order, there is no reason to pay such high interest, which is the highest in the world today”said in a radio interview BandNews FM this thursday (6.apr.2023)

the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, has argued that there is no relationship “mechanics” between the new fiscal rule and monetary policy.

According to Haddad, the increase in expenditure must always be lower than the growth in revenue. The new tax rule presented replaces the spending cap, which has been in effect since 2016.

“What we are predicting for the next few years is that we earn more than we spend for a while until we recover public finances, destroyed in the election year by a government that wanted to reverse its disfavor in the elections”, declared Haddad.

He stated that the new fiscal rule will support social programs and “reset” public money for health and education. Haddad declared that the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) cut BRL 30 billion from both areas. He also declared that the fiscal framework contributes to the appreciation of the minimum wage and income transfer.

Haddad said that there is a convergence between fiscal policy, by the Ministry of Finance, and monetary policy, by the Central Bank. He stated that Brazil will have sustainable growth from 2024 if Congress and the Judiciary “give support” to the fiscal plan.

The finance minister defended the social justice agenda. He said that Brazil is one of the worst countries in terms of income distribution.

“We have to look at who is in public school, at the health center, who is retired, who earns the minimum wage. […] Ending poverty, hunger, but without harming the budgetary balance that will allow the fall in interest rates and the return of investments”Haddad said.