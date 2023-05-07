Secretary of Economic Policy says that the device that will replace the spending cap opens up this possibility

The Secretary of Economic Policy of the Treasury, Guilherme Mello, 39 years old, said that the new fiscal framework maintains the possibility of blocking spending to meet targets. The statement was given in an interview with the Power360.

“It foresees the possibility of block of resources. The government continues to use the instrument of blocking and contingency to meet its goals”he stated.

Watch (2min9s):

What changes in relation to current measures, such as the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the spending ceiling, is that there should not be a large contingency at the beginning of the year, according to the secretary.

“The government continues to have all the instruments necessary to achieve its goals and can use them whenever it deems correct and appropriate. Now, you will no longer be obliged to, at the beginning of each year, make a mega contingency, which undermines the quality and planning of the State “he said.

According to Mello, this can be done at any time, if the government deems it necessary and “in case he sees that he is deviating too much from the goal he has set”.

The rapporteur for the new tax rule in the Chamber, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), told the Power360 which is studying making the blocking of resources mandatory in case of non-compliance with the goal.

Watch the full interview (34min55s):

Here are other points from the interview with Guilherme Mello:

New fiscal framework in Congress

“I think it would be good for us to have a speedy rite, but there is also no problem if some adjustments need to be made and you have to discuss these deadlines again. This is a discussion that Congress will have, which is the right time to vote. When the project is mature, well discussed, it will certainly go to the vote.”

Punishment in the tax rule

“Economic punishment is much more effective than criminal punishment, which gave rise to loose and easy-to-achieve goals and which did not necessarily place the country on a path of sustainability. Not now, we have bold goals. Everyone who is looking at our framework says: ‘the primary result targets that the Treasury established are bold’, and they really are. And what allowed us to have daring goals was exactly the reconstitution of the system of incentives and punishments in line with what the rest of the world does. No other country in the relevant world criminalizes fiscal policy.”

interest rate drop

“It is possible, but obviously this decision on the best moment, the best strategy, is not up to the Secretary of Economic Policy. […] What I evaluate are the macroeconomic indicators and these indicators are very positive.”

economy growth

“A set of variables leads us to believe that the Brazilian economy can grow more. […] Will it be possible for Brazil to grow more strongly this year, even than what we saw 2 months ago“;

Tax reform

“It increases the growth potential of the Brazilian economy. With this, you also improve the macroeconomic perspectives of that country, including fiscal ones. Because when you grow more, you collect more and the debt/GDP ratio is better.”

cost cutting

“What we’re talking about cutting is poor quality spending. What are these? The so-called tax expenses: these are waivers, exemptions, exemptions, which often have no economic justification. […] We will fight to adequately finance public policies that will generate the country’s growth and development..”

WHO IS GUILHERME MELLO

Economist and sociologist Guilherme Santos Mello holds a PhD in Economic Sciences from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and professor of economics at the institution of higher education. He took charge of Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance in January 2023, at the invitation of the Minister Fernando Haddad.

The information in this post was previously published by Drive, with exclusivity. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Power360. Learn more about drive here and learn how to receive in advance all the main information of power and politics.