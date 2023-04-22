Mechanism that should replace the spending cap will have an extra investment limit of BRL 25 billion, from 2025 to 2028

The Psol-Rede federation in Congress claims that the proposed new tax rule presented by the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) creates a “tie up for the economic and social success of the government“. The statement was given in note released by the parties this Friday (April 21, 2023). read the full (65 KB).

“The way it was presented, the proposal for a new fiscal framework creates, therefore, a constraint for the economic and social success of the Lula government“, wrote the acronyms, which declare themselves the basis of the current management in Congress.

The parties say that the text preserves the political logic of “anchor” -i.e, that restricts public investment to ensure the rights of the population and maintains the “stabilization of public debt to meet the interests of the financial market“.

“Even if in the form of a complementary law, which can be changed more easily in case of more severe crises, initial projections show that if the rule had been in force since the beginning of the 1st Lula government (2003), investments in social areas would have been severely compromised and jeopardized important achievements, such as Bolsa Família and the expansion of federal universities“, they state in the note.

The federation criticizes the section of the proposal that limits spending growth to 70% of revenue variation if the government meets the fiscal target. In the evaluation of the parties, it is a “threat” to the constitutional minimum values ​​for health and education.

“The proposal represents a threat to the constitutional minimums for health and education, since the dynamics of limiting spending to 70% of the previous year’s revenues are incompatible with the fact that compliance with the minimums determines 100% growth in these areas, creating strong pressure on other public spending. The proposal also makes it difficult to implement a robust minimum wage policy.“

The parties also claim that they want the government to fulfill its campaign promises, with investments in health, education, infrastructure works and expansion of social programs.

At the end of the statement, the federation says it will “fight for structural changes in the proposal“, so that rights are assured and promise to present a set of proposals in this way.

“Thus, consistent with its history and aware of its responsibilities, the Psol/Rede group in the National Congress will fight for structural changes in the proposal, which guarantee rights, against a logic of fiscal adjustment on workers. Only in this way will it be possible to unblock the way for public investment.“, they claim.

UNDERSTAND THE NEW FRAMEWORK

The mechanism that should replace the spending cap will have an extra investment limit of BRL 25 billionfrom 2025 to 2028.

This value will only be applied if the primary result exceeds the ceiling of the tolerance interval, which varies according to the target established each year. There will be a floor for investments to be corrected by IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index), responsible for measuring the country’s official inflation.

In 2023, the value for public investments is approximately R$ 75 billion. O Power360 list below project points:

The text proposes fiscal targets that will have effects on the reference year and the following 3 years. That is, the government will have a numerical objective for the primary result, which is the balance between revenues and expenditures.

If the government meets the fiscal target, spending growth will be capped at 70% of the increase in primary revenues, which are government revenues from taxes and transfers. If the primary balance is below the band, there will be a reduction in expenditure growth to 50% in relation to the increase in revenue in the following year.