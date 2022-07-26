COLPISA Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 07:59



The forest fires that have affected the entire Spanish territory for several weeks give no respite. While the Galicia, Castilla y León or Tenerife fires seem to have been stabilized yesterday and, in the best of cases, controlled, several Spanish provinces have seen how the flames have made an appearance in recent hours, burning many hectares and the eviction of thousands of neighbors.

One of the communities most affected by the new fires has been Castilla-La Mancha, where six forest fires have been registered, four in Ciudad Real, one in Toledo and one in Guadalajara. Until the last hour of this Monday, nearly 6,000 hectares had been burned. The one declared in Malagón (Ciudad Real) had burned some 2,500 hectares, while the one in Humanes (Guadalajara), another 2,500.

In the latter, the emergency services had to evict about a thousand people, mostly from Espinosa de Henares, who were rehoused in the Jadraque sports center, and also the residents of Copernal, who moved to Hita. During the work of extinguishing this fire, a helicopter that acted as a bomber has suffered an incident, although fortunately the pilot is fine despite the fact that the aircraft ended up burning after the impact.

In Ruidera, in the surroundings of the Lagunas de Ruidera natural park, a fire was detected that would have affected some 300 hectares. Fires were also detected in Fuente El Fresno, Almadén (also in Ciudad Real) and in Castillo de Bayuela (Toledo).

The fire affects the area 'El Corchito' in Bonares, in Huelva.



Almonte (Huelva)



This Monday a forest fire was also declared in the area ‘El Corchito’, in Bonares (Huelva), reaching the municipalities of Rociana del Condado and Almonte, where a preventive eviction was carried out of more than 220 homes in El Porretal, La Cañada, La Tirimbola and the area of ​​Los Reyes. In Rociana, a dozen people were relocated to the municipal sports center.

Infoca has detailed this morning that the means deployed consist of 85 forest firefighters, four fire engines, three Environment agents, a Forest Fire Medical Unit, a Forest Fire Analysis and Monitoring Unit, a supervision technician, two managers, four Operations technicians, an Extinction technician and the director of the Provincial Operations Center.

Carcastillo (Navarra)



Early in the afternoon of this Monday a fire was declared in Carcastillo (Navarra), in which firefighters from different parks in Navarra, seven planes and four helicopters from the Foral Community are working. The fire developed rapidly with different sources along the NA-178 Carcastillo-Figarol, on the edge of crop fields already harvested and an extensive pine forest towards which it advanced due to the strong wind. From Navarra, the support of the UME (Military Emergency Unit) was requested.

Tenerife and Castile and Leon



The positive note comes from several large fires that had been out of control for several days in Castilla y León and Tenerife and that seem to be in the stabilization phase, although cooling efforts continue to contain the perimeter and prevent them from being reactivated, and in the case of the Canarian fire, which does not damage the Teide National Park.

Several firefighters work in a house in Santo Domingo de Silos.



In the Burgos towns of Santibáñez del Val and Santo Domingo de Silos, the fire has destroyed more than 3,500 hectares, although it is already without flame and yesterday the neighbors were able to return to their homes in several towns. Among them, four of the monks evicted from the monastery of Santo Domingo de Silos, who decided to return assuring that “they do not move from there.”

The flames have also been put out in Vegalatrave (Zamora), very close to the fire registered last week in Losacio, which has also allowed the return of residents in six municipalities of the Tierra de Alba region.

Galicia



All the forest fires in Galicia that have burned more than 30,000 hectares in the last ten days have been controlled or stabilized, as confirmed by the Consellería do Medio Rural. In Lugo, the fires in O Courel, Folgoso do Courel, parish of Vilamor, and A Pobra do Brollón, parish of Saa, Folgoso, in the parish of Secedo, in Quiroga, parish of Nocedo, and in the parish of Outeiro have been stabilized. .

In the province of Ourense, the fire in the parish of Riodolas, in Carballeda de Valdeorras, has been controlled, which has affected the Parque Natural da Serra da Enciña da Lastra, with 10,500 hectares burned, according to the latest estimates from the Xunta. In addition, the forest fire in the Ourense municipality of Vilariño de Conso, which affects the Invernadeiro Natural Park and has burned 6,500 hectares, has also been stabilized. In Oimbra, the Rabal fire, which entered from Portugal, with 2,100 hectares burned, remains under control.