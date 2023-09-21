Amazon Italia has made the booking of two new Fire TV Stickscoming soon October 18, 2023. We are talking about the New Fire TV Stick 4K and the New Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which cost €69.99 and €79.99 respectively. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, i.e. in the event of a discount this will be applied to your order automatically and you will pay the lowest price that appears on the product page between the time of booking and the time of shipment. The reservation is free and can be canceled at any time. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

New Fire TV Stick 4K Max it is the latest version of Amazon’s best TV Stick model. It supports Wi-Fi 6E connection, which ensures smoother streaming, higher speed and supports the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. Fire TV Stick allows you to view photos, use widgets such as calendar, to-do list to do, see the weather forecast and more. It also allows you to exploit Smart Home devices, managing lights, locks, cameras, soundbars and more. The 4K non-Max model only supports up to Wi-Fi 6 and does not support the 6 GHz band. It also does not allow the use of widgets. Both allow you to take advantage of classic Fire TV functions, such as watching streaming videos via the main applications for TV series, films and sports.