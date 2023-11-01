Superior Electoral Court sentenced the former president to ineligibility and payment of a fine for acts carried out on September 7, 2022

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented on Tuesday (31.Oct.2023), on his profile on X (formerly Twitter), conviction at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for abuse of power and misuse of the media during the celebration of September 7th, the date of Brazil’s Independence, just less than 1 month before the 1st round of the 2022 elections.

“New fines”, wrote Bolsonaro in reference to the TSE’s determination to pay a fine of R$425,600 for the former president and R$212,800 for the former vice-presidential candidate, General Walter Braga Netto.

Bolsonaro and Braga Netto were declared ineligible. The former president is already ineligible for abuse of economic power and misuse of the media and the new condemnation does not add up to what has already been determined by the TSE.

Two investigation actions were filed by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) and the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) to investigate alleged practices of abuse of political and economic power and misuse of the media. The congresswoman also filed an electoral representation, which resulted in the fines.

According to one of the requests, Bolsonaro carried out campaign acts during the September 7, 2022 parade, in Brasília, “with the aim of distorting the event to promote his candidacy”. The applicants argue that the event, of an official nature, was funded with public resources and broadcast live by TV Brasil. The cost to public coffers for the celebrations was R$3.8 million.

O MPE (Public Electoral Ministry) if expressed support for the new request for ineligibility of the former president for seeing abuse of political power in carrying out acts in the parade on September 7, 2022, in Brasília. Here’s the complete of the opinion (PDF – 258 kB).

At the event, Bolsonaro spoke on a sound car after the military parade celebrating Independence Day. He did not mention electronic voting machines or the Brazilian electoral system, but called on his supporters to vote in the October elections. “Let’s all vote, let’s convince those who think differently than us, convince them of what is best for our Brazil“, he said. The celebration took place just under 1 month before the 1st round of elections.

BOLSONARO INELIGIBLE

On June 30, the TSE decidedby 5 votes to 2, that Bolsonaro will be prevented from running in elections for 8 years, starting in 2022, due to abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

The action judged by the Electoral Court dealt with a meeting between the then head of the Executive and ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022. On that occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, electronic voting machines and the actions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the TSE.

After the trial at the TSE, Bolsonaro’s defense filed an appeal at the TSE to indicate possible contradictions in the ruling. On September 29, the Court denied the appeals and maintained the ineligibility. Now, Bolsonaro resorts to STF to reverse the ineligibility.

This would be the same procedure adopted in other possible convictions – that is, the former president will have to appeal one by one to be able to contest an election in the next 8 years.