Home policy

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

There is new information following the fatal shooting at Frankfurt Central Station. The shooter was able to track down his victim using social media.

Frankfurt/Şanlıurfa – Three days after the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station on Tuesday evening (20 August), the first motives for the background to the crime have emerged. The crime is said to be the continuation of a blood feud that goes back to the hometown of the two Turkish citizens in Viranşehir in the province of Şanlıurfa. The Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office now also assumes that a family feud could have been the reason for the killing. “There are still no reliable investigative findings about the alleged crime constellations in the Türkiye “, said a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office.

Victim allegedly murdered perpetrator’s brother in Türkiye

According to the Internet portal Urfanin Nabzi the victim from Frankfurt, Hakim E., had previously shot 46-year-old Ahmet Özdakak with 12 bullets in Antalya because he was believed to have killed his brother. The crime took place in 2016. “The perpetrator Hakim E. then fled to Germany. The uncle of Ahmet Özdakak, who was killed in Antalya and whose name could not be ascertained, who lives in Germany, found that Hakim E. was at Frankfurt Central Station,” writes the news portal.

Victim’s location discovered via social media

The relatives of the man killed in Antalya found out the location via social media, writes the online portal Documents 8 HoursThe shooter then followed his victim to Frankfurt Airport. The 54-year-old even took the same train to the scene of the accident before shooting the 27-year-old twice in the head. Turkish media also report that the perpetrator and his victim apparently belong to two large Kurdish families.

A man shot another man in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

Politicians spark new security debate

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) expressed her condolences to the victim’s relatives. The incident at the main station had left her stunned; it was an “unbelievably brutal act,” she said on the sidelines of a visit to the Federal Criminal Police Office in Wiesbaden. Faeser reiterated that a weapons ban zone, such as the one set up at Frankfurt’s main station, makes sense. Although it can never prevent such terrible acts, the police can carry out controls in these zones more easily.

Hesse’s Interior Minister Roman Poseck (CDU) wants to do more for security. He supports further weapon-free zones and the ban on knives with blades over a certain length. The police must be given additional control powers. “These cases must also be placed in the context of immigration law,” said the CDU minister on Thursday.

Blood feuds have long existed in the Middle East, Balkans and Caucasus

According to experts, blood feuds also existed in the region in pre-Islamic times, although they have probably decreased significantly since then. There are many reasons for blood feuds between two families or tribes, including land disputes because they cannot agree on the boundaries of the land. Blood feuds are not only a phenomenon in the Middle East, but also in the Balkans and the Caucasus.

In the southeast of Turkey, there are so-called peace ambassadors who mediate between feuding families. “In the region, where many people have had to migrate to other provinces due to blood feuds, the years of hostility are causing irreparable problems,” says a report by the state news agency Anadolu Agency.

According to the report, these mediators are mainly so-called respected figures (opinion leaders), local authorities, religious scholars and representatives of non-governmental organizations. Sometimes it even takes years before the conflict between the warring groups can be resolved. (dpa)