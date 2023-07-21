Home page World

Five young men from North Rhine-Westphalia are said to have forced sex on a 20-year-old from Hanover in Mallorca. More and more is becoming known about the suspects.

Playa de Palma – You are suspected of having committed a monstrous act. Five young men from North Rhine-Westphalia have been in custody on Mallorca since Sunday (July 16) – and may have to spend many more days behind bars. Because they are said to have forced or watched a 20-year-old have sex in a hotel on the holiday island. There is also a video of the fact that the police have.

More details are now emerging about the gang, which includes a sixth member who was released without conditions after the judge’s hearing. That’s what they report Lüdenscheid newsthat the suspects would come from Lüdenscheid. The 21 to 23-year-olds met there when they were children. Some are related and some went to school together.

In the meantime, some of them have moved away for work or study reasons, but would continue to live in the region. The connection to the mountain town is still there – for example through sport or the family living in Lüdenscheid.

Gang rape in Mallorca? Confusion about the suspect’s whereabouts

The newspaper claims to have learned from the environment that the friends have vacationed together in Mallorca in the past. They are German nationals, so they have different migration backgrounds. All are considered fully integrated, none of them have a criminal record. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.

The WAZ quotes the Iserlohn lawyer Andreas Trode, who represents one of the accused, with regard to the current places of residence: “As far as I know, they all come from the Märkisch district.” At the same time, it is said of Ciro Krauthausen, editor-in-chief of the Majorca newspaperthat the suspects in court all named “Dortmund” as their place of residence.

Gang rape in Mallorca? Procedure could also take place in Germany

Meanwhile, German authorities are also dealing with the alleged gang rape in Mallorca. At the request of German Press Agency (dpa) A spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office in Hagen said on Thursday (July 20): “We will initiate investigations.” Contact was made with the Spanish authorities, as was the case Picture reported.

Senior Public Prosecutor Gerhard Pauli emphasized that there is an obligation to investigate in this country if Germans have allegedly committed a criminal offense abroad. A possible trial could then also take place in Hagen: “If the Spanish authorities would relinquish the trial.” He is aware of the testimony of a witness who claims to have sat next to the five young men in police custody for several hours and overheard their conversations. This man contacted the police in Germany.

Gang rape in Mallorca? 20-year-old meets one of the men

The alleged act is said to have occurred on the night of July 12th to 13th. As the Majorca newspaper reported on the basis of “information from judicial and investigative circles”, the 20-year-old from Hanover was out with friends and met one of the young men in one of the entertainment venues at Ballermann. “The man and woman party with lots of alcohol, flirt with each other, finally have consensual sex on the beach,” says the report.

Then they want to go together to the hotel where he stayed. However, the 20-year-old was not allowed to go to his room. So they switched to the nearby hotel where his friends are staying. There they have sex again. But then the party night gets out of control: “What exactly happens from now on is difficult to reconstruct and will certainly keep the courts busy for years to come.”

It is certain that his friends will show up. While one lies down on the sofa and falls asleep, the other men want sex. First, the woman agreed to the group sex, but then taught herself better. She did not say that, she is said to have testified before the investigating judge during the interrogation, but she did not want to. It is assumed that she falls into a state of shock and does not defend herself. One of the friends records what happens between the group of men and her on his mobile phone.

Gang rape in Mallorca? 20-year-old flees into the bathroom

Ultimately, the 20-year-old escapes into the bathroom. One of the friends is said to have tried to calm her down and accompanied her to the hotel about ten minutes away where she is staying with her friends. After the national police were alerted and the young woman filed a complaint, she was taken to the hospital and examined for signs of sexual assault. That’s the protocol for rape cases.

The suspects are said to insist that the sex was consensual. The exact circumstances of the incident are apparently not clearly visible on the secured video. If convicted, the men face 10 to 12 years in prison. It is said, however, that the replacement of the investigating judge would have improved their chances. The previous judge Antoni Rotger is considered rigorous and unyielding. A year ago, he held the so-called “Kegelbrüder” from Münster in custody for two months on suspicion of arson.

In Spain, the current case is compared to a 2016 gang rape. Based on this, the young Germans are called “la manada alemana” – i.e. “the German pack”. Seven years ago, a group of five Spaniards who called themselves “la manada” forced sex on a then 18-year-old girl during the San Fermin festival celebrated in Pamplona. The men, including a soldier and a policeman, were sentenced to long prison terms. (mg)