FFP2 masks are said to offer particularly good protection against the coronavirus. But do they actually do more than normal everyday masks? The EU has doubts.

To prevent the spread of the Coronavirus to contain consists in Germany the regulation Operating theater or FFP2 masks to wear in public transport and when shopping. Because FFP2 masks compared to Surgical masks are relatively expensive to purchase and should not be used often, a debate arose about the costs and benefits of the FFP2 mask.

FFP2 masks: EU health authority ECDC sees little added value in everyday life

The EU health authority ECDC now contributes a not inconsiderable part of the discussion. Because she wakes you up Doubts about the additional benefit of FFP2 masks in everyday life. “The expected added value of the universal use of FFP2 respirators in the community is very low, ”said the Stockholm-based authority on Wednesday at the request of the German Press Agency. The costs and possible disadvantages also speak against a recommendation in public FFP2 masks instead of others Masks to wear. Details of these possible disadvantages were initially not given.

The particularly dense, but more expensive ones Masks should protect against pollutant particles such as dust or aerosols. In many places, they are now becoming the norm Everyday masks demands. In mid-January, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister had agreed to use public transport and shops FFP2 masks, Surgical masks or to request mouth-nose coverings of the standards KN95 / N95. In Bavaria there was a rush to pharmacies because of the new FFP2 mask requirement.

Doubts about the added value of FFP2 masks: normal everyday masks are also sufficient against corona mutants

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides confirmed the assessment of the EU authority. “The ECDC says that the evidence is not strong enough at the moment for a need to recommend this in everyday life,” said Kyriakides when asked. It is important to have one at all mask to wear correctly and distance to keep. “But at the moment the ECDC supports wearing FFP2 masks* not in the community, according to the information available to them. “

The ECDC also stated the appearance of new ones Coronavirus variants do not require any mask types other than those currently used as part of non-pharmaceutical measures against corona would be used. According to its own information, the authority is currently in the process of preparing a document with assessments of the use of masks in the social environment to reduce the Coronavirus transmission to update.

