The incessant work of the oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño continues to find Tomás Gimeno and his one-year-old daughter Anna. And recently something has come up that could be key to solving the case. Specifically, the ship has located at the bottom of the sea two other oxygen cylinders small in size in the area where the bodies are searched, according to police sources informed Europa Press. It’s a new after recover on June 10 the body of Olivia, aged six.

It is about “two oxygen cylinders get type, which are aluminum the size of a 50 ml water bottle, which are used by air force pilots when they fall into the sea and which have a nozzle ”, explains journalist Antonio Herrero in ‘Ana Rosa’s program’. These objects, which were found “500 meters deeper than where they found Olivia and 10 km from the coast of Tenerife”, belong to the father of the girls without a doubt, assures Herrero: “The Civil Guard already has the invoice, the serial number and the store where they were purchased, they were from Tomás Gimeno”.

Likewise, the journalist specifies that the man could use the bottles to commit suicide: “He could throw himself into the water with that belt and the two bottles, allows you to inhale pure oxygen and cause what is called the ‘sweet death’”. Now, all that remains is to find his body, something in which this finding could play a very important role. “The Civil Guard does not contemplate the hypothesis that he has escaped, gets rid of the body of his daughters and then wants to commit suicide.

Hope to find something else

In the last hours, the Government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, had asked do not lose hope that more evidence was found or evidence pointing to “something else” Regarding Anna and Tomás Gimeno, indicating that they had to wait for the work being carried out by the oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño: “It was already difficult to find signs and Olivia was found, something that was unpublished. It will be extraordinary if something else is found”.

Likewise, Pestana recalled that the ship continues to track the area where Tomás’ mobile signal was lost and where his boat appeared thanks to a third extension “Very enlarged”. He also wanted to assess the work done by the ship and the “Extraordinary” commitment that your crew has had with this case.

Alternatives to Ángeles Alvariño

The Ángeles Alvariño ship arrived in Tenerife on May 29 and has been key in the investigation. On June 10, found two sports bags on the seabed, one of them broken and empty and the other containing Olivia’s lifeless body. Days earlier, on June 7, his marine robot recovered a oxygen bottle and blanket in the area where the missing girls were wanted.

In the last hours, the ship has had to make a technical stop in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife as a result of the bad state of the sea and the strong wind that affects the search area, but, when it can resume, will continue its work until the Ministry of Science and Innovation decides that the surveys must be completed so that the ship can join the work of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO), has pointed out Pestana.

On the other hand, he reported that the Civil Guard is studying other means that can replace Ángeles Alvariño, the proposals that are in the market and the public resources available. It has specified that the intention is for the substitute to be a submarine capable of tracking depths ranging between 1,000 and 1,500 meters and in an area that is not easy for any instrument available on the market.