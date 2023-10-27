Two new pristine coral reefs were discovered in the cold, deep waters of the Galapagos Islands (Ecuador), which are added to the first found in April of this year, as announced this Thursday by the Charles Darwin Foundation (CDF) and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition of Ecuador.

These two new reefs, found during a scientific expedition, are located in the internal waters of the archipelagoat a depth of between 370 and 420 meters below the surface.

The largest of the two is about 800 meters long and the other about 250 meters, and both feature a rich diversity of stony coral species, suggesting they have probably been forming for thousands of years.

Photograph provided today by the Schmidt Ocean Institute that shows a coral reef in deep waters next to the Galapagos Islands (Ecuador).

“Finding reefs so deep and long-lived brings us closer to important steps to protect hidden dimensions of ocean diversity and understand the role deep habitats play in maintaining the health of our oceans,” said Stuart Banks of the Charles Darwin Foundation.

New seamount found



Next to these coral reefs A new seamount was also located, which they completely mapped with a resolution of ten meters.in addition to confirming the existence of two others about which there were indications.

The expedition applied laser scanning technology to create high-resolution maps of these reefs, which are detailed in such a way that they can represent the animals that inhabit the seabed.

They discover coral reefs

These discoveries were made during the second scientific expedition of the oceanographic vessel “Falkor (too)”, of the Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI), which for thirty days was exploring the inland waters of the Ecuadorian archipelago.

The ship was assisted by the SuBastian ROV submarine, which reached the depths where these two new coral reefs are located.

30 days of dispatch



The expedition began on September 18, 2023 and was led by Katleen Robert of the Institute of Fisheries and Marine Sciences at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador, and It had the participation of 24 scientists from thirteen organizations and universities.

“This information is not only valuable from a scientific perspective, but also provides a solid foundation for making decisions that effectively protect these ecosystems, safeguarding the biological diversity they house and guaranteeing their resilience in an environment of constant change,” said the director of the Galapagos National Park, Danny Rueda.

“The geological dynamics of the region play a fundamental role in deep ecosystems. Research and mapping are essential tools to ensure that the Galapagos remain an iconic example of beauty and the importance of nature,” added Rueda.

Photograph provided today by the Schmidt Ocean Institute that shows a coral reef in deep waters next to the Galapagos Islands (Ecuador).

A bastion for science



For her part, the executive director of the SOI, Jyotika Virmani, highlighted that the Galapagos They are “a true bastion for scientific research.”

“This is our second of three expeditions in the region and I am amazed that we continue to find centers of biodiversity every time we send our submarine to the seabed,” Virmani said.

In addition to investigating the biodiversity of corals in the Galapagosscientists also explored areas within the Cocos Island National Marine Reserve, a protected area managed by Costa Rica.

The team that explored Cocos Island was led by Ana Belén Yáñez, an explorer with the National Geographic Society of Ecuador, and they examined connections between coral communities on seamounts in the Galapagos and those in Costa Rica.

This research provides data to inform the management of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor, an international marine reserve managed jointly by the governments of Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia.



Considered a natural laboratory that led the British scientist Charles Darwin to develop his theory of evolution and natural selection of species in the 19th century, the Galapagos are made up of 21 islands about a thousand kilometers from the continental coasts of Ecuador, and in 1978 They were declared a natural heritage of humanity by UNESCO.

EFE

