In Amsterdam, almost no one is infected with HIV anymore. This is evident from figures published on Monday by the Aidsfonds-Soa Aids Nederland. According to the fund, this is because the preventive drug PrEp is becoming increasingly available.

According to the latest figures, nine (estimated) people were diagnosed with HIV in the city last year. These numbers have been declining rapidly for several years: in 2021, around 66 people were diagnosed with HIV in Amsterdam. In 2019, there were still 128 diagnoses. Across the Netherlands, 427 people were told in 2021 that they had contracted the disease.

Mark Vermeulen, director of Aidsfonds-Soa Aids Nederland is pleased: “After more than 40 years of joint efforts against the spread of HIV, this is great news. So it is possible to stop HIV and AIDS.” He hopes that ‘the future cabinet has the same focus and commitment as Amsterdam’. “Then we can achieve zero new HIV infections in the Netherlands by 2030.” See also Germany to prioritize rail transport of energy essentials if Rhine river level worsens

PrEP

The fund states that the decline in Amsterdam is due to ‘extra financing to make the HIV prevention drug PrEP accessible to more people’. PrEP consists of a pill that is available from your GP or the GGD. Those who take the pill every day or before and after sex have a much smaller chance of contracting HIV. The drug is available to people who are at increased risk: men who have sex with men, trans men or women who have sex with men and some sex workers.

HIV is the virus that causes AIDS. When a body can no longer protect itself against viruses and bacteria due to HIV, it is called AIDS. Worldwide, more than 630,000 people still die every year from the effects of AIDS, the fund says. In the Netherlands, 24,000 people live with HIV and because medication is available, AIDS no longer has to be fatal. See also Union demands word of power from Scholz

The AIDS epidemic emerged in the 1980s. Tens of millions of people worldwide have died from the disease.