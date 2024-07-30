Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Independent Russian media publish updated figures on Moscow’s losses in the Ukraine war. The number of Russian soldiers killed could be even higher.

Moscow – The blood toll is enormous: Russia’s army is advancing in Ukraine. But only village by village. And lined with bitter losses among the soldiers of the imperialist Moscow-regime.

Losses in the Ukraine war: More and more Russian soldiers killed

While the western deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev are an omnipresent topic and a major delivery of additional Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is imminent, Russia More and more tin coffins containing soldiers who fell for Vladimir Putin’s imperialism, which violates international law, are being returned.

The Kremlin-critical independent Russian online portal Medusa has now released new figures on Russian losses in Ukraine War published. Namely, those that can be verified using verifiable sources.

Early July 2024: In occupied areas of the Ukrainian Luhansk region, fallen Russian soldiers are buried who, according to Russian sources, could not be identified. © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov

Russian losses in Ukraine: Dragged to death for Vladimir Putin

How Medusa on July 24, since the insidious attack on the Ukraine on February 24, 2022, by the end of June this year, almost 120,000 Russian soldiers were killed – at least. Medusa and other Kremlin-critical portals such as Media Zone When researching Russian losses, they rely on inheritance data and/or obituaries of fallen soldiers in local newspapers. Photos of Russian cemeteries circulating on social media with the specific names of the killed soldiers on graves also serve as a comparison for the estimates.

Medusa According to its own research, an average of 200 to 250 Russian soldiers were killed every day in the summer. It refers to an unreported figure, according to which the actual number of Russian soldiers killed could be as high as 140,000. This is the estimate of MedusaAnother example: In April, the British Ministry of Defense in London, citing its intelligence services, estimated the number of Russian soldiers killed and wounded at 450,000. In mid-July, the British authorities then made another estimate, specifically for the months of May and June 2024.

Losses for Vladimir Putin: Russian soldiers often do not return from Ukraine

“The average daily Russian casualties (Killed and wounded, ed.) in Ukraine rose to conflict highs of 1,262 and 1,163 respectively in May and June 2024,” the British Ministry of Defense wrote at the time in an analysis of the war. London continued: “In total, Russia has probably lost more than 70,000 soldiers in the last two months.”

As the open source intelligence website Oryx writes, the Russian invasion troops have lost an estimated 17,100 military vehicles since February 24, 2022 (as of July 29, 2024). Among them were 3,271 tanks alone (pm)