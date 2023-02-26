Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Franziska Schwarz, and Felix Durach

Kiev soon wants to launch a counter-offensive against the Russian attackers. Russia’s Navy suffers heavy casualties. The news ticker for military events.

quite a few dead officers : New figures on Russia’s losses

: New figures on Russia’s losses Russia loses numerous elite soldiers : Secret service shows satellite image

loses numerous : Secret service shows satellite image Also attacks on russian territory ? Kiev plans counter-offensive “in the spring”

on ? Kiev plans counter-offensive “in the spring” This News ticker for the military events in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from February 26, 7:05 p.m.: The front sections in eastern Ukraine have remained unchanged – at least according to a recent statement by the Ukrainian General Staff. Although Russian troops attacked at several points with air and artillery support, they were unable to break through, the general staff said in its daily situation report. As on the previous days, the heaviest fighting was fought at Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Limansk, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk.

The absolute focus was once again the city of Bachmut, which had been fought over for weeks. A number of Russian attacks against smaller suburbs were repulsed there. At Bachmut, members of the notorious Wagner mercenary troupe are fighting on the Russian side.

Meanwhile, a video from the Associated Press news agency showed the devastation of the fighting in the small town of Marjinka in Donetsk Oblast. The village seems largely razed to the ground. It has been the scene of fights since 2014.

Several dead officers: new figures on Russia’s casualties

Update from February 26, 2:09 p.m: More than 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. That comes from an assessment of the Russian news website media zone and the Russian-language offshoot of the British broadcaster BBC.

More than 1,800 officers were among those killed, 199 of them with high ranks in the army. More than 1,200 reservists drafted during Putin’s first partial mobilization were also killed. At least 1,300 of those killed were prisoners recruited by the Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. In the past two weeks alone, more than 1,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, says the report.

The warring parties report daily about the “losses” of the other side, which cannot be independently verified, but rarely about killed or injured soldiers in their own ranks. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had given the number of 5,937 Russian soldiers killed in September – since then Moscow has not updated the figure. media zone and BBC Russia now claim their numbers from publicly available sources such as media reports, social networks and official communications.

News about the Ukraine war: Contradictory reports from Bachmut

Updated February 26, 12:10 p.m: The Ukrainian troops organize supplies for their battles in Bakhmut via the village of Chromowe. The conquest of the village of Jahidne would clear the way for the Russian attackers to Khromow – however, the information provided by both sides on the course of the front is contradictory.

While Russian sources reported Jahidne as captured, the Ukrainian general staff report on Sunday (February 26) said Russian attacks there had been repelled. Both sides also confirmed fighting around the village of Ivanivske west of Bakhmut. had on Friday Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhinwhose group is fighting on the Russian side, claims territory gains from the region.

Ukraine war news: Russia loses numerous elite armed forces

Updated February 26, 10:47 am: Moscow has lost numerous forces of an elite unit. That’s what the British secret service assumes. The Marines of the 155th Brigade had been tasked with some of the most difficult operations in the Ukraine war and had to record “extremely high casualty figures”, according to the latest short report by the British Ministry of Defense in London.

London published a satellite image that is said to show a cluster of destroyed Russian military vehicles south-east of the embattled Ukrainian city of Wuhledar. According to the British, these are said to come from the elite unit that recently played a central role in the Russian offensive.

The skills and clout of the marines are said to have deteriorated significantly. Nevertheless, it is realistic to assume that the units would be used again in new attacks near Wuhledar, the British said.

News about the Ukraine war: Belarus is said to have 1.5 million volunteer soldiers

Update from February 26, 8:54 a.m.: Like the Belarusian state news agency Belta reports that there are said to be a good one and a half million volunteer soldiers outside of the military in Belarus. In the event of martial law being declared, these would be “retrievable”, according to Alexander Wolfowitsch, State Secretary of the Security Council.

The Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered in February that “territorial defense” be formed from volunteers in the event of an attack. Lukashenko, an ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, leads a country that is financially and politically heavily dependent on neighboring Russia.

Last year, Lukashenko allowed Putin to launch Russian attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory. In recent months, fears have grown that Belarus could enter the war and fight alongside Moscow.

News on the Ukraine war: Kiev plans counter-offensive “in the spring”

Update from February 26, 6:26 a.m.: According to the deputy head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Wadym Skibizkyj, he expects his army to launch a counter-offensive against the Russian occupiers this spring. “I think we’ll be ready for a counter-offensive in the spring,” Skibizkyj told the newspapers of the Funke media group. However, the exact time depends on several factors – such as the delivery of western weapons, which are very important for Ukraine.

Skibizkyj emphasized that Ukraine’s goal is the liberation of its entire territory – including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia had annexed in 2014. “We won’t stop until we have our country back in the 1991 borders. That is our message to Russia and to the international community.”

The secret service agent also did not rule out attacks on arms depots in areas close to the Russian border: “It is possible that we will also destroy arms depots or military equipment on Russian territory, for example around the city of Belgorod. Attacks on Ukraine are launched from there. This is something like a threat to Kharkiv.”

Bachmut is currently one of the most contested regions in the Ukraine war. Since December, the mercenaries of the Wagner Group in particular have repeatedly launched new offensives for Russia on the city. According to unconfirmed reports, Vladimir Putin’s army is said to be suffering losses of several hundred soldiers there every day.

After research by World but Ukraine also seems to be recording heavy losses. According to medics who are responsible for transporting wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Bakhmut to hospitals, on Wednesday (February 22) alone, 200 wounded were gathered at one collection point.

Ukraine war news: Russia occupies nearly 2000 towns and villages

Update from February 25, 9:45 p.m.: Russian troops are currently occupying 1,877 villages and towns on Ukrainian territory. This was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at an event on Saturday evening on the current situation in the Ukraine war. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war last year, Russian troops had pushed west from eastern Ukraine, occupying towns and villages there. During a counter-offensive last fall, the Ukrainian military succeeded in recapturing initial areas.

News about the Ukraine war: Prigozhin reports Wagner’s advance near Bakhmut

First report from February 25th:

KIEV – For several months now, fierce fighting has been raging in the Donetsk region for the city of Bakhmut. Currently, Russia is apparently continuing to advance in the area where the fiercest fighting in the Ukraine war is raging. Already on Friday, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin reported gaining ground in the region. The Wagner mercenaries under his command would have taken the village of Berkhovka northwest of Bakhmut. On Saturday, “Putin’s cook” spoke up again to announce further progress.

News about the Ukraine war: Bachmut increasingly encircled – Wagner mercenaries conquer the next village

The Wagner group has meanwhile advanced to the village of Yahidne. The news agency reports Reuters on the current situation in the Ukraine war. She refers to a voice recording by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Yahidne lies south of Berkhovka and immediately borders the northern foothills of Bakhmut. A picture was shared several times on Twitter on Saturday evening, which is said to show members of the Wagner group in front of the Yahidne town sign. However, the authenticity of the recordings and Prigozhin’s claims cannot be independently verified.

If the Wagner mercenaries did manage to capture Yahidne, that would indicate a sustained advance. After Russian troops had already advanced to the city limits of Bakhmut in the east, the Ukrainian defenders are now threatened with an attack from the north-west as well. The Russian armed forces would thus surround the city more and more.

News about the Ukraine war: the battle for Bachmut is entering its final phase

It was reported more than a week ago that Ukrainian forces had blown up a bridge in Bakhmut. This was seen as a sign that Kiev could already be preparing to withdraw from the city. Finally, the military leadership said that the supply lines for the city could be kept open. Before the start of the Ukraine war, more than 70,000 people lived in Bakhmut. (fd)