AMutual shelling broke out again on the border between Israel and Lebanon. Israeli fighter jets “attacked a number of Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon,” the Israeli military said. The attacks were directed “against terrorist infrastructure, including a military site and observation posts.”

Violence also continues in the West Bank: According to Palestinian information, more than 100 people are said to have died in confrontations there since the Hamas terrorist attack. US President Biden expressed concern about violent actions by settlers in the West Bank and condemned the violence against Palestinians. “I remain concerned about extremist settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank,” Biden said Wednesday. “This has to stop now.” Such attacks are like pouring gasoline on a fire.

Despite calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, Israel is sticking to its plans for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip against the Islamist Hamas. “We are preparing for a ground attack. I will not say when, how and how many,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a televised address on Wednesday evening. “All Hamas members are doomed – above ground, underground, in Gaza and outside Gaza.”

France wants to deliver medical aid

From this Thursday, French planes carrying medical supplies should land in Egypt, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday after a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. The United Nations refugee agency for the Palestinians, UNRWA, had previously warned of an imminent end to all humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization (WHO) said hospitals in the coastal area had already had to close due to a lack of fuel. Israel continues to block the delivery of fuel to the area because it could strengthen Hamas and there are fears of misuse for terrorist purposes. The Islamist organization itself has large reserves of fuel, but withholds it from its own people.







Netanyahu: Israel is fighting “fight for its existence”

Meanwhile, the war between Hamas and Israel continues relentlessly. Members of Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the USA and the EU, said they fired two long-range rockets towards Haifa in the north and Eilat in the south of Israel. Rocket alarms were triggered in places south of Haifa, the Israeli army announced on Wednesday. According to the military, there was also a rocket alarm again in the greater area of ​​the Israeli coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.

Israel is in the middle of a “battle for its existence,” Netanyahu said. Thousands of terrorists have already been killed since the Islamist Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7th and this is “just the beginning”.