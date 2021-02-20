Fortnite has been offering idle alternatives to its community for many months, with many events and content. But if there is one thing that seems to work, and very well, it is crossovers. The arrival of content from other licenses, whether they come from the cinema as was that of the Marvel superheroes, or from other games. Now comes a new crossover that will include new content to Fornite from the hand of Street Fighter.
A few days ago it was seen that the activity around Fortnite increased by some leaks from the trailer and Chun Li as part of the cast of Fortnite skins. But it is already official that new fighters are coming to Fornite from the hand of Street Fighter. More specifically, it has confirmed the arrival of Ryu and Chun Li to the game of Epic Games.
And with this cameo of two Street Fighter fighters in Fortnite It gives the feeling that there are no limits to this game. The leaks of some animations, in which Chun Li is inside Fortnite, have aroused a lot of curiosity. Similarly, the addition of these fighters to Fornite by the hand of Street Fighter may be the beginning of a new series of events.
It is logical to think that they will be part of a battle pass, but they will also be characters that can be unlocked by playing the game. We will have to wait for Epic Games to offer more details about the Fortnite and Street Fighter event that will delve into the arrival of Ryu and Chun Li to the game. At first, we can see that they will arrive in the form of skins and new animations will also be included, but in the same way it seems the anticipation of something much bigger.
We will be attentive to any information that expands on this first announcement and confirmation of the arrival of a new crossover to Fortnite from Street Fighter. New fighters, maybe more content and events that delve into this union of the hit games of Epic Games and Capcom.
