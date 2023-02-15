Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Split

President Vladimir Putin wants to modernize the Russian Air Force. The latest model is “Valentina”: the first details are now known.

Moscow – of Russia Luftwaffe has presented the latest project: a fighter jet, which bears the name “Valentina”. This is a model that is part of the resumed “Tu-160” production series. Tu-160 fighter jets are intercontinental-range military aircraft flown by two pilots. In NATO, these are codenamed “Blackjack”.

Russian fighter jet “Valentina” The Russian Air Force’s fighter jet “Valentina” was, according to the state news agency TASS Named after Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova. She became the first woman to fly into space in 1963.

The new “Valentina” should now have an even greater range and be characterized by new defense systems. The reports fr.de citing the state news agency TASS.

Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin wants to expand the air force

Wladimir Putin announced the modernization and further development of the Russian Air Force some time ago. The presentation of “Valentina” is now the first result. The background is, among other things, the use in Ukraine war. In addition to rocket attacks, the aim of the Luftwaffe is above all reconnaissance.

Putin examines a model of the Tu-160 fighter jet. The picture was taken in 2005. (Archive photo) © EPA Pool / picture alliance / dpa

The Russian Air Force recently caused a stir with this: three Russian military aircraft were intercepted by Dutch fighter jets near Polish airspace. However, these were not “Tu-160” models, but “F-35″ fighter jets. “After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A escorted by two Su-27 flankers. The Dutch F-35s handed over the escort to the NATO partners,” the Ministry of Defense in the Netherlands said.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister in Poland, reacted calmly to the deployment of the Russian fighter jets: “Putin and the Kremlin will go on – to more and more provocations. They will test NATO’s vigilance, cohesion and unity,” he said AFP. “Therefore we must remain calm and respond swiftly – but unitedly – with our allies. All procedures worked again here.”

So far there has been no reaction from the Kremlin to the incident. Even at the request of the news agency Reuters there was no statement about it. (do)