Fluminense and Boca Juniors fans were involved in isolated incidents hours before the Copa Libertadores final, which takes place this Saturday at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro in the midst of a strong police operation.

A group of Fluminense fans threw objects at Argentine fans who were trying to access the subway at the Central do Brasil station, according to images spread on social networks.

🇧🇷🇦🇷 | THE LATEST: Clashes between Fluminense and Boca fans in the center of Rio de Janeiro prior to the final of the Copa Libertadores. pic.twitter.com/LvEXXtAPjN — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) November 4, 2023

At the gates of the Maracaná, the police used tear gas to try to contain a group of Argentine fans who did not have tickets and tried to access the venue, according to Conmebol sources.

Rival fans are arriving at the Maracaná through different doors and are being escorted by the police, who have deployed 2,000 officers around the stadium.

Another group of Brazilian ultras approached the sambadrome, where the bulk of the Argentine fans without admission are concentrated, and provoked them with chants and setting off firecrackers and lighting flares, although at that point, also monitored by the police, no incidents have been reported.

The Fluminense fans 🇧🇷 shoot rockets from the bridge at the Boca fans 🇦🇷 who are in the Sambódromo pic.twitter.com/ZWqg5ilHwT — 🥊 BARRAS DEL MUNDO ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) November 4, 2023

The Rio Police have deployed 7,000 officers in the city, 2,000 of them around the Maracaná, to reinforce security after riots occurred last Thursday between a group of Fluminense and Boca Juniors fans.

To avoid altercations, the Rio de Janeiro mayor’s office declared dry law in a wide perimeter around the stadium from midnight Saturday until Sunday morning.

On Thursday, the Brazilian ultras surrounded the Argentines while they were gathered on Copacabana beach, and attacked them to expel them from the sand.

The Police, who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the fans of both clubs, arrested a total of nine people, who were later released without charge.

SPORTS

With Efe

More Sports news