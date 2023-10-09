The new Fiat Panda, whose debut is expected next year, could represent in all respects the recipe with which the Turin brand intends to defend itself from the onslaught of its Chinese rivals. A point of view also shared by Oliver Francoisthe CEO of Fiat, according to which the Turin brand “can and must develop a solution that put the Chinese in difficulty“. With reference, obviously, to the new Panda.

First details

At the moment we know that the new Fiat Panda will be based on the concept cars One hundred and twenty, presented in 2019, and will be powered by a fully electric powertrain. As for his list price, Fiat’s intention is to develop a car that costs less than its rivals. As? Re-proposing the principles of previous generations of the model, embracing a “less is more” approach particularly in terms of design, and giving up the idea of ​​becoming premium and luxury.

Production in Italy?

The platform on which the new Fiat Panda will be born will most likely be the STLA Smalland it cannot be ruled out that the iconic city car of the Turin brand could also have its own version alongside the standard model crossovers, thus declining in a different way a range that currently seriously relies on the Cross variant. Where will the new Fiat Panda be produced? There is no sure answer at the moment: the most popular hypothesis leads to the Serbian factory in Kragujevac, but it cannot be ruled out that the Turin-based brand will make an attempt to assemble the model in Italy.