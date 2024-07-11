There new Panda The event was officially presented in TurinJuly 11, 2024, on the occasion of the 125th birthday of the Fiat brand. There Big Pandain its external and internal style, is a tribute to the very first Panda of the 80’srevisited in a modern key.

New Grande Panda interior cabin

The interiors of the Grande Panda are a special tribute: the dashboard and the polycarbonate frame that encloses the 10” instrument cluster and the 10.25′ digital radio‘ they recall the Lingotto trackgiving a distinctive character to the whole.

Fiat Grande Panda Interior

Below the display are the physical keys for air conditioning, including heated seats, and further down the USB-C socketsa 12V socket and a tunnel with wireless charging for the telephone and gear selector controls.

Fiat Grande Panda trunk, space on board

The new Grande Panda, 3.99 metres long, 1.57 metres high and 1.76 metres wide, stands out for its compactness and the interior space for 5 people.

The seats of the Grande Panda

Particular attention was paid to the optimization of spaces, with 13 litres of storage space in the dashboard, of which 3 in a single compartment, taking up the practice “pocket” in the dashboard of the Panda from the 80s. The trunk can carry up to 361 litres.

All the photos of the interior of the Grande Panda

Fiat Grande Panda Interior Fiat Grande Panda front seats Fiat Grande Panda rear seats Fiat Grande Panda front seat backrest Fiat Grande Panda display 10.25″ infotainment Fiat Grande Panda radio frame Fiat Grande Panda glove compartment Fiat Grande Panda trunk The interior of the new Grande Panda

Read also:

→ Features of the new Grande Panda

→ Read also all the news, tests, curiosities about the Fiat Panda

→ All the news, car tests on FIAT

→ Discover the prices the official FIAT price list

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!

The article New Fiat Panda interiors, how is the passenger compartment of the Grande Panda comes from newsauto.it.

#Fiat #Panda #interior #interior #Grande #Panda