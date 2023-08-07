Cinquecento, Seicento, Topolino and then the heir to a car born with an economic vocation and precisely for this reason destined to return with a formula of urban electric mobility and of great diffusion, that is with a price list less than 25 thousand euros . Great maneuvers in the Stellantis group awaiting the date of 11 July 2024, the 125th anniversary of the birth of the Fiat brand and an appointment practically already set by CEO Olivier Francois for the debut of the new Panda, as shown by an interview granted to the British newspaper Truck some weeks ago. “The Euro 7 standards put the new Panda at risk” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares declared on 26 July, implicitly admitting that the new model will also have internal combustion engines as well as an inevitable electric version, but it was not clear what points in common there were with Jeep Avenger and Fiat Seicento, and which in turn derives from the e-Cmp platform. All that remains is to finally assemble the elements of a crossover identikit with a length of about 4 meters. “Now there is a need for truly affordable electric cars” adds Olivier Francois today in an interview taken by the agency Bloomberg .

almost low cost

—

The intention of the Stellantis group is not at all to place the new model in competition with the series of B-segment city cars arriving in 2024, first and foremost Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID.2, but to go below their threshold of minimum price indicated in 25,000 euros, and this means taking Dacia Spring as a parameter. After all, the points in common with the new Panda may not be primarily geographical. As it is known, Dacia Spring it is produced in China, in the same factory as the Renault KZ-E dedicated to the local market, on an Alliance platform developed with Nissan. Currently, Stellantis already makes its own Citroën e-c3 at the Chennai plant in India as part of the Smart Car Platform project, i.e. a family of cars based on a simplified variant of the cmp mechanical platform, and equipped with a 29 kWh battery. The differences thus begin to emerge, considering how the Jeep Avenger and Fiat Seicento take advantage of the Stla Small platform, which is instead an evolution of the Cmp one. Citroen e-c3 is also destined to be produced in Brazil, in the Porto Real factory but so far it has remained a car destined for emerging markets. This autumn, however, a variant destined for Europe will be presented, ready for sale in the first weeks of 2024. Above all, the car will be built in the Trnava plant in Slovakia. This is the key to the cost-effectiveness of the Panda project, also according to statements by Olivier Francois reported by Bloomberg, destined for a launch in 2024 and for a price list starting from under 25 thousand euros. According to now insistent rumors, the electric motor should have 100 HP of power while the 50 kWh battery would be sufficient for a range of up to 400 km, with a fast charging system of up to 100 kW of power.