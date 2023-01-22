Fiat Panda once again it was confirmed as the best-selling car in Italy. The best seller of the Turin brand remains at the top of the market, confirming that it is a winning model despite the fact that the current generation has already been on the road for some time. From this point of view, however, the Italian brand is ready to make a change to the line-up of this car, with the new Fiat Panda which will arrive in a completely renewed look in 2024. To get the first previews of the new model, however, it will not be necessary to wait for next year, with the Italian car manufacturer which could already present a concept or some details during 2023.

At the moment we know that the spirit of the car will always be that of a model accessible to all, with the aim of becoming “the people’s Tesla” which remains firmly established in the evolution program of the brand and the Panda range. In fact, the car will not only have one declination but will embrace different versions that could also have different denominations. The stylistic language will resume the modern look of the Centoventi concept, first seen at the Geneva Auto Show. More than 3 years after that preview, the modular car prototype still remains close to the spirit of the Fiat Panda and for this reason it will be reinterpreted to finally bring the futuristic design that the public and insiders liked so much to the road at GIMS 2019.

The production of the new model will certainly remain in Italy until 2026 (in the Pomigliano d’Arco plant) but after that date there could be important news, with the synergies and reallocations of the Stellantis group which could lead other Panda lines far from our country . At the moment the most likely options seem to be the establishment of Trnava in Slovakiaor that of Kragujevac in Serbia. The offer of the renewed best seller will certainly embrace electrification but could also offer traditional propulsion in parallel, with the light hybrid which should lengthen the life of internal combustion engines. An important issue will then be that of price: with current problems, keeping the price list of the new Panda accessible to all will be a real challenge for Fiat. We will see how the Italian brand will be able to respond to these critical issues.