After being officially unveiled at Lingotto on 4 July, regular production of the New Fiat 600e began on 7 September at the Stellantis plant in Tychy.

The first 600e produced is the top of the range La Prima version in the orange “Arancio sole d’Italia” color.

The New Fiat 600e takes the best of the B and B-SUV worlds to offer a pleasant, joyful and comfortable driving experience, marking the Brand’s return to the B segment. It is the ideal solution for city lovers and perfectly embodies the brand’s values ​​of Italian style and sustainability. The model offers great electric performance , with a range of over 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and more than 600 km in the urban cycle and guarantees cutting-edge safety features. Available in 2 different full electric versions, New Fiat 600e La Prima and New Fiat (600e)RED, the New Fiat 600e is a family friendly solution for fully experiencing the pure Italian Dolce Vita, with an eye on the environment and attention to social responsability.

The turnkey list price of Fiat (600e)RED is €35,950 (€29,950 price thanks to promotions and state incentives in case of scrapping), while for the top of the range Fiat 600e La Prima the list price is €40,950.

The Tychy factory it began its production in 1975 as a manufacturing factory for the FIAT brand and currently uses a three-shift system employing more than 2,000 people. Its product portfolio includes models that have won the prestigious European Car of the Year award, such as the Jeep Avenger in 2023, the Fiat 500 in 2008 and the Fiat Panda in 2004. Production is carried out on the basis of the Stellantis Production Way system, through which the factory carries out its tasks effectively in every area of ​​activity, including quality and energy efficiency, with the full involvement of collaborators. From the start of production in 1975 until December 2022, the Tychy plant has produced an impressive 10.8 million cars.

