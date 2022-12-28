2023 will bring with it a breath of fresh air for the brand Fiat. The Italian automaker is preparing to expand its range and the first entry into the model range of the Stellantis brand should be represented by a B-segment crossover which appears to be destined to take the place of 500X which in turn will be renewed to grow and move up the segment. According to some rumors, the new model could be called the Fiat 600, re-proposing a nomenclature already used by the Turin carmaker in order to underline a link with the company’s heritage.

At the moment very little information is known about this new model and sightings have also been rare, with the camouflaged prototype having been glimpsed on occasion and in the distance, thus making any design reconstructions difficult. What is certain, however, is that the new B-segment Fiat, assuming it is really called the 600, will be born in Poland, in the Stellantis group plant in Tychy. A choice functional to the synergies of the company given that the Jeep Avenger and the Alfa Romeo B-SUV will also be assembled on the same lines, whose name is still shrouded in mystery (in fact, excluding the name Brennero which seemed to be the most accredited). The Fiat B-segment model will not only share the assembly plant with these cars but also the technical base, with the STLA Small which will be used to give life to the new compact. The architecture that effectively integrated CMP and E-CMP2 will thus allow for a broad offer in terms of engines.

The Italian brand has in fact announced that the electrified offer will be increasingly broad, directing the range towards a full electric future but the transition will still be carried out step-by-step, with the new model thus offering both fully electric versions and variants endotherms with hybrid technology. The offer of engines should therefore include the 156 HP full electric powertrain with at least 400 km of autonomy and probably the new 1.2 mild Hybrid with 136 bhp. However, we will have to wait until 2023 to get more information on the matter, with the first half of the year which could already hold the first surprises.

Photo: Kolesa.ru