New sightings on the road for what is now commonly defined as the new Fiat 600. The new B-SUV of the Italian brand will be born in Tychy in Poland, in the same Stellantis group plant where the Jeep Avenger is assembled and where the new Alfa Romeo B-segment model will also be produced. Tests for the high-wheeled car of the Turin brand revealed a silhouette very similar to that of the American brand’s twin, with which the new 600 could share several elements, starting with the range of engines.

Not only electric for the new Fiat 600

The Fiat B-segment model will in fact not only share the assembly plant with these cars but also the technical base, with the STLA Small which will be used to give life to the new compact. The architecture that effectively integrated CMP and E-CMP2 will thus allow for a broad offer in terms of engines. The versatility of the platform will therefore allow for different versions and as was done with the Avenger, endothermic options should also be confirmed for the new Fiat B-SUV. The offer of engines should therefore include the 156 HP full electric powertrain with at least 400 km of autonomy and probably the new 1.2 mild Hybrid with 136 bhp.

Design and interiors

Aesthetically speaking, the new small Fiat SUV can be described as a sturdier and slightly longer version of the 500, but characterized by a more practical five-door body, a more spacious cabin and a higher seating position. The prototype tested by the Turin brand stood out for the presence of split round LED headlights and a slim grille placed above a large central air intake in the front bumper, side profiles similar to those of the Fiat 500X albeit more compact, and Retro-style rear light clusters with clear cut sections and modern LED graphics. Inside the passenger compartment, the scene will be dominated by a large 10.25″ touchscreen display dedicated to the infotainment system and a round-shaped digital instrument panel, exactly as in the electric 500.