After the presentation at the Lingotto on July 4th, series production began on September 7th New Fiat 600e at the Stellantis factory in Tychy in Poland. The first unit produced was the flagship version, The firstpainted in a vibrant orange called “Italian Sun Orange”.

The New Fiat 600 electric is manufactured in Poland at Stellantis plant in Tychywhich was founded in 1975 as a production site for Fiat and currently operates in three shifts, employing over 2,000 people. It is produced here Jeep Avenger, with which it shares the same technical base. Also produced here were the Fiat 500 in 2008 and the Fiat Panda in 2004.

Production follows the system Stellantis Production Way, ensuring efficiency and quality at every stage, including energy efficiency, with strong employee involvement. From when it began production in 1975 until December 2022, the Tychy plant has assembled an incredible total of 10.8 million vehicles.

The New Fiat 600 is a completely electric car, equipped with a 156 HP (115 kW) electric motor and a maximum torque of 260 Nm, powered by a 54 kWh lithium battery.

Thanks to this technology, the 600e can travel up to 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and overcome the 600 km in an urban environment with a single charge. This model is available in two fully electric variants: The first And Fiat (600e)RED.

