From 2024, the Fiat 600 is offered with a MHEV hybrid enginewhich includes an engine from 1.2 liters with 100 HPa lithium battery from 48 Volts and a 6-speed dual-clutch electric gearbox, including a 21 kW electric motor. This option is added to the version completely electric of the Fiat 600. Orders for the 600 hybrid can be placed starting from weekend of November 18th and 19thon the occasion of Open doors in Fiat dealerships.

– TEST DRIVING IMPRESSIONS HOW THE 600e GOES –

New Fiat 600 hybrid

The hybrid engine of the new Fiat 600 is available in two trim levels: The firstthe most exclusive version, and the 600 Hybrid which is the most accessible version. This Stellantis hybrid engine uses a thermal engine from 1.2 liter 3-cylinder with 100 HPa 48 Volt lithium-ion battery and a new 6-speed dual-clutch electric gearbox with a 21 kW electric motora inverter and a central transmission unit.

Fiat 600e La Prima is also hybrid

The engine starts silently thanks to the support of a BSG electric motor. MHEV traction provides extra power for a prompt response, a silent start and a energy recovery during the slowdown.

Emissions and performance

Under normal conditions, the Fiat 600 hybrid engine is designed to optimize fuel consumption, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 15% compared to a combustion engine with automatic transmission. This hybrid engine therefore achieves emissions estimated between 110 and 114 g of CO2. The performance is brilliant: from 0 to 100 km/h in just 11 seconds.

Hybrid engine helps reduce emissions by up to 15%

Acceleration is rapid, thanks to a instant torque of the electric motor. This improvement optimizes the combustion engine, reducing response delays and enabling silent starting in all-electric mode.

The Fiat 600 Hybrid like its “electric” sister is a spacious car 5 doorsideal for comfortably hosting 5 people. It has a generous 15 liters of interior space, with a front storage compartment and a capable boot 385 litres.

The interior of the 600 in the top-of-the-range La Prima trim

The basic version features seats in tissue recycled with white details and a bio-plastic dashboard matte black. There Fiat 600 Hybrid The First it is the premium version. Furthermore, it is equipped with advanced safety and driver assistance features level 2.

Both versions are equipped with a HMI system dedicated that includes a Powermeter to monitor energy use, steering wheel paddle shifters for manual mode and a function e-Auto OFF to turn off the combustion engine via the radio screen.

The images from the rear camera on the car display

The 600 Hybrid also offers two connected service packages: Connect One, which includes roadside assistance, emergency calls and vehicle status information, e Connect PLUSwhich includes navigation services, remote control of the vehicle via an app, driving style monitoring and much more. Finally the Trip Report allows users to analyze their driving habits.

Price, how much does the 600 hybrid cost

The Fiat 600 hybrid has a base price of 24,950 eurosbut can be purchased at 19,950 euros with a loan that includes a “price contribution” of 2,000 euros and the scrapping of a vehicle approved Euro 0, 1, 2, 3. An example of financing offered by Stellantis Financial Services Italia SpA provides for an advance of 0 euros and a Total Credit Amount of 20,257.9 euros.

The offer also includes optional services: Identicar for 12 months at 265 euros and Tire Insurance at 42.9 euros. The Total Amount Due is 28,147.50 euros. The financing takes place in 60 installments as follows: 59 monthly installments from 275 euros including monthly collection costs of 3.5 euros, and one Final Residual Installment (equal to the Guaranteed Future Value) of 11,880.8 euros. When calculating the loan, it is also necessary to consider the preliminary costs (395 euros), interest (7,232.9 euros), and a substitute tax on the contract of 51.63 euros charged on the first instalment.

Photo new Fiat 600

Fiat 600e test video

Video test of the new electric Fiat 600

