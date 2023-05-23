The brand Fiat celebrate i 100 years of Ingot of Turinwhose shapes will inspire a model of the future Fiat which will be launched in 2024. The Lingotto building in Turin, the famous structure with a test track on the roof was inaugurated on May 22, 1923 and did the history of the Italian automotive industry. Its iconic shape is now the inspiration for a new car model that could also bring back the old one Fiat logo with the four bandsused by the brand in the 80s-90s.

New Fiat 2024 models

In the celebratory video “Shaping the Future” Olivier FrancoisCEO of Fiat and Stellantis Global CMO, anticipated some details of the cars that will begin to appear on the market starting from 2024. The theme “Inspired Ingot” it also makes Fiat’s goal explicit: to create cars with less material but with more space.

The new Fiat models arriving in 2024 are inspired by the shapes of the Lingotto

The oval shape of “The 500 track” therefore it will inspire several new hallmarks for the interior, while the facade will also become a distinctive signature of future Fiat models, with electric motor.

Previews of new Fiat cars

The new Fiat cars, especially in the passenger compartment, are inspired by the Lingotto and will therefore be characterized by the rounded shapes. From the first pictures of a concept rounded shapes are seen ovals for the door handles, the dashboard and the detail repositionable table, which flows underneath the structure in front of the passenger to transform itself into a central shelf. The steering wheel also takes up the oval shapes of the Lingotto, with the dashboard also housing a big display for infotainment.

The rounded dashboard, inspired by the Lingotto of Turin

The new electric Fiat cars will also be distinguished by the renewed logo, also inspired by the past of the brand. In fact, the return of the symbol which accompanied the brand’s models in the 89-90s with the four bands. A historic logo that will be reinterpreted in a modern key.

Ingot of Turin

The Lingotto was originally built as a car factory in 1923 by Fiat, founded by Gianni Agnelli. The building was designed by the architect Giacomo Matté-Trucco and is notable for its five-story structure with an oval car test track on the roof.

The Lingotto of Turin

During its peak production, the Lingotto was one of the automotive plants most advanced in Europe. In addition, he introduced the system chain production, a novelty at the time, which revolutionized the automotive industry. The Fiat factory continued to produce cars in the Lingotto until 1982when production was transferred to other plants.

After the closure of the factory, the Lingotto building was converted into a multifunctional complex which houses a number of businesses, including a convention center, shopping mall, hotel, and exhibition center.

Celebratory video of the Lingotto with Ginevra Elkann (President of the Pinacoteca Agnelli) and Olivier Francois (CEO of Fiat)

In addition to its commercial and cultural functions, the Lingotto has become a symbol of Turin and a major architectural landmark. The building represents theindustrial age of the city and its transformation bears witness to the adaptability and successful reconversion of the historic buildings.

Ingot of Turin

Track 500 Lingotto of Turin

One of the features that made the Lingotto unique was the test track on the roof, which now houses the Track 500the largest roof garden in Europe e House 500.

Photo Track 500 Lingotto of Turin

