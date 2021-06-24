Red Bull awaits news from the FIA ​​on the front wing of the Mercedes, after the stiffness tests on the rear wings have changed. Helmut Marko reached by the German broadcaster RTL had declared that Mercedes considered even the material used by Red Bull in pit stops to be irregular. Quite unique words, given that the material available is the same for all teams.

New legislation busca mejorar la seguridad de la maniobra. Los cambios podrían demorar el period between tuerca está apretada y luz verde New rules is chasing to improve safety during the pitstops. The changes could delay the period between wheel nut is done and green light https://t.co/K5lndaFIFU – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) June 24, 2021

On the eve of the Styrian Grand Prix, a directive from the FIA ​​arrived and concerns pit stops, which will be slowed down with the aim of making them safer and thus limiting the risk of cars returning to the track or pit lane. with the wheel nuts not perfectly fixed with all the consequent safety risks. According to what was reported by the Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega, the directive will delay the switching on of the green light given to the pilot compared to fixing the nut. The pit stops, therefore, will be slowed down starting this weekend, a strategic variable that should not be underestimated.