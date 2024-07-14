Fabio Barone has set a new speed record for a car on a ship, reaching 152 km/h on board a Ferrari SF90 Stradale on the cruiser’s bridge aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi in Taranto, with the support of the Navy.

Ferrari record on the Garibaldi ship

The man of records, Fabio Barone has established his sixth Guinness World Record becoming the fastest man in the world on a ship: he reached the 152 km/h with a Ferrari SF90 Stradale on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier cruiser Giuseppe Garibaldi in Taranto. Barone surpassed the previous record of 145 km/h, held since 2019 by Shea Holbrook with a Porsche Taycan on the 270-meter deck of the USS Hornet. Barone broke the record on a space of approximately 174 m, shorter than 96 meters compared to that of the USS Hornet with a business risk considered “high”. Barone and his Leone Motorsport team with the advice of the motoring expert Modest Menabuethey handled everything flawlessly. Menabue worked at Ferrari for 40 years and collaborated with many Formula 1 drivers, including Schumacher, Alonso and Vettel.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale in record attempt on Giuseppe Garibaldi ship

This feat adds to the successes achieved in China, Romania, Morocco, North Cape and Greece. Barone’s record was certified by the Italian Timekeepers Federation (ASD Cronometristi Roma).

The deck of the ship Giuseppe Garibaldi aircraft carrier at sea In the process of leaving the port

The aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi

Ship Giuseppe Garibaldi (C 551) of the Navy Guy aircraft carrier cruiser light aircraft carrier (STOVL) – anti-submarine Builders Italcantieri in Monfalcone (GO) launched on 4 June 1983, in service since 1985 General characteristics of the ship Displacement standard: 10,100 t; fully loaded: 13,850 t; after 2003 modifications: 14,150 t Length 180.2 m Length at the waterline: 23.4; at the flight deck: 30.4 m Draft 6.7 m Flight deck about 174m x 30.40m Propulsion COGAG: 4 GE-Avio LM-2500 turbines; 2 propellers; power: 82,000 HP on two axes

(60,400 kW total) Speed 30 knots (56 km/h) Autonomy 7,000 miles (13,000 km) at a speed of 20 knots Load capacity 18 aircraft in total (12 in hangar and 6 aircraft on flight deck) Crew 550 men + up to 230 air component personnel + Command staff for a total of 830 men Characteristics of the ship Giuseppe Garibaldi (C 551)

Fabio Barone on Ferrari SF90 record on the ship Giuseppe Garibaldi

Fabio Barone, the man of records

Previously, Fabio Barone achieved other records with Ferrari: in 2023 in Greece on the road to the Sanctuaries of Meteora, on the long journey from Rome to North Cape (2021), on the Transfagarasan in Transylvania (2015), on the Tianmen Mountain Road in China (2016), at Dades Valley Canyon in Morocco (2018) and in 2021 on Maratea hill climb to Christ the Redeemer.

