The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit wrote on Twitter: ‘Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed after driving it for less than two miles. No injuries.’ The man had bought the super sports car that same morning.

The Ferrari 488 GTB is the successor to the 458 Italia and has a 3.9 liter V8 biturbo engine. The mid-engine delivers its power of 670 hp to the rear wheels, so you need some experience to control these types of cars.

The cause of the accident is unknown, but it appears that the car skidded and was then shot under the guardrail or another car. The result: two damaged headlights and a broken front bumper and hood. The damage seems to be repairing well, but it won’t be cheap.



