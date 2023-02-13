The Flaming Ferrari SF-23 F1 is revealed at 11.25 am on 14 February 2023first world appointment on the track on March 5 in Bahraini GP. It is the eighth time that the car’s acronym bears initials Scuderia Ferrari, with the number 23 certifying the year in which it competes. The unprecedented single-seater is already ready given that the chassis and the 30 HP richer engine have been approved with the acronym of project 675.

New Ferrari F1 2023 preview

A car that did well Slimming diet. A major quantum leap is expected from the data that is coming out of the Wind tunnel and from simulator. At an aerodynamic level, the project has been revised to reduce drag, with minor “drag” Ferrari aims not to be penalized in top speeds with the Red Bull.

Ferrari SF-23 F1 2023 engine fire up

On 3 February in the Vehicle Assembly Department of Maranello la Power Units (V6 hybrid) has been turned on for 120 seconds and to assist the “fire up” there were the Team Principals Vasseurthe CEO Vineyard and the vice president Peter Ferrari.

New Ferrari SF-23 F1 2023 what changes

Compared to last year’s car the rear of the new Ferrari SF-23 it will be narrower on the engine hood and there will be a new gearbox. Suspensions unchanged. Brand new Pirelli front tires custom built to reduce understeer.

Frederic Vasseur is the new Head of Ferrari Sports Management

Confirm attendance of Cardile for the frame and by Gualtieri for the power unit. Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrarithe Gestione Sportiva will follow firsthand.

Ferrari SF-23 F1 2023 goals

Vasseur’s job is to bring Ferrari back to the world title. He is the second team manager of French nationality after Jean Todt. They weren’t there to welcome him when he arrived in Maranello Leclerc and Sainz, the latter engaged in the Dakar. The two drivers (for the fourth time together) will meet again in the middle of the month to start the simulator sessions. Vasseur previously served as team manager in both Renault that in Alfa Romeo.

Charles Leclerc is vice world champion

Vasseur is studying how to give an adequate strategy to the pit wall which has often gone haywire in the past competitive season. In the World Cup 2022Ferrari scored four victories, three signed by the Monegasque (Bahrain, Australia and Austria) and the other obtained in Great Britain by the Spaniard for the first time in his career.

To highlight that Leclerc he had graduated vice world champion behind the Dutch Verstappen with the Red Bull While Sainz finished in fifth place in the standings. It should not be forgotten the golden age when it ran Michael Schumacher. This year two new sponsors on the red livery, Bitdefender and HCL Software.

F1 single seater 2023

In the meantime, the first laps on the track took place in Montmelò for theAlfa Romeo C43 by Bottas and Zhou under the supervision of technical director Jan Monchaux and at Silverstone for the Red Bull RB19 with Verstappen (two consecutive world titles and 15 successes in the last World Cup) and Perez.

Alfa Romeo C43 F1 2023

Me too’Alpine toured with Ocon and Gasly. There McLaren it will be called MCL60 and will field the Australian Piastri (in place of Daniel Ricciardo, who will be the third driver at Red Bull) and the British Norris.

