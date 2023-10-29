Murder-suicide in Rivoli, Agostino Annunziata kills his wife and then takes his own life: he entrusted the child to a colleague

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on the morning of Saturday 28 October, in the province of Turin. Agostino Annunziata a 36-year-old man ended the life of his 32-year-old wife, then went to work and committed an extreme act.

In the minutes of the woman’s crime, called Annalisa D’Auriawith him there was 3 year old daughter. Subsequently she took her with her to work and entrusted her to one of hers colleague.

According to information released by some local media, this family’s drama occurred in the early morning of Saturday 28 October. Precisely in the area between Rivoli and Orbassanoin the province of Turin.

Agostino Annunziata was originally from Pagani, in the province of Salerno. He had moved with his wife some time ago and from their marriage a daughter was born, who he only has 3 years.

The man ended his wife’s life in their home, which is located in via Mont Blanc, in Rivoli. With a kitchen weapon, he attacked her a blow to the neck, which soon resulted in his death.

He subsequently went to the company where he worked and brought his daughter with him. With a Excuse me he entrusted it to one of his colleagues, then he walked away and in the end he stopped took his own life by throwing himself from a silo.

The crime committed by Agostino Annunziata and the discovery of his wife’s body

When they found the body, the firefighters, be alerted by the health workers, they immediately went to the house. Once here, they made the heartbreaking discovery about his 32-year-old wife, who he was on the ground, now lifeless.

There appears to be no one in the couple’s house ticket or clue, which can help investigators understand the motive. The officers are currently also listening to the man’s colleague, to whom he entrusted the child.

The police are currently trying to rebuild the reasons that pushed the father of the family to make gods gestures like that. There will be further updates on this new crime.