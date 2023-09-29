New femicide in Italy, the victim is Vefa Klodiana, a 35-year-old mother killed by her ex, probably after an argument

Yet another crime is what happened yesterday evening, Thursday 28 September, in the province of Florence. The victim is a 35-year-old young mother called Vefa Klodianawho unfortunately lost her life probably at the hands of her ex-husband, who like her is also of Albanian origins.

In recent hours, the agents have arranged several checkpoints, also in the province of Siena and Empoli. The man would be escaped aboard a white Golf. They are also helping themselves with an air ambulance.

The events occurred on the evening of Thursday 28 September. Precisely in the family house, which is located in via Galvani, in the municipality of Castelfiorentinoin the province of Florence.

Vefa was of origins Albanians, but he had already been in Italy regularly for several years. She lived with her husband and i children, the oldest is 17 years old and the youngest is 14 years old. Things were not going well between her and the man, in fact even if they were not legally separated, he he no longer lived in that house.

From what has emerged between them there may have been arguments over issues of jealousy, although at the moment there is no news about it. He worked like waitress and that evening he was in his home.

An argument would have broken out between the two spouses quarrel. The woman, perhaps to feel safer, left her apartment and went inside street.

The crime of Vefa Klodiana and the discovery of her body

The man who also got out, would have reached her with three shots of gunshot wounds, one fatal to the head. Passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the healthcare and also the police.

Doctors soon intervened, but were unable to do anything to save the young woman. At the moment the weapon is not there tracks, since the man would have taken her away after the crime. Now she appears to be on the run, aboard one White golf. The mayor of Castelfiorentino, Alessio Falorniwrote on social media: