A sit-in in front of the Chiapas Government Palace in Tuxtla Gutiérrez established by relatives of femicide victims on May 20, 2023. Damián Sánchez Jesús (Dark Room)

A new sexist murder has once again dressed the State of Chiapas in black. A 30-year-old woman was doused with gasoline and burned alive by her partner after an argument, this Saturday, at her home in the community of Llano Largo, in Tonalá. The victim was immediately transferred to the Dr. Juan C. Corzo General Hospital, in the municipal seat, but the doctors were unable to reverse the damage caused. Guadalupe ‘N’ died three days later, this Tuesday night, as a result of the seriousness of the second and third degree burns that she had on her body.

The State Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation folder against the alleged murderer, a 29-year-old man identified as Guillermo ‘N’ who fled after the event. The Istmo Costa District Prosecutor’s Office is collaborating in the search efforts, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office against Feminicides. The institution has detailed in a statement that the experts in Field Criminalistics have already carried out the removal of the body, “so that it can be transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service to carry out the Law Necropsy protocol with a gender perspective.”

The 50+1 collective of Chiapas has denounced the latest episode of violence against women in the State and has called for support for the so-called Malena Law, which owes its name to the victim of violence with acid and activist María Elena Ríos, with which it seeks to make these types of attacks visible and sanctioned at the federal level.

In fact, in Mexico City, last January the deputy of Morena Marcela Fuente presented a bill in the local Congress to modify the Criminal Code and the Victims Law to include this assumption, which until now was only considered an aggravating circumstance of a crime of injury. The proposal goes on to consider them an attempted femicide in case of causing serious damage to the victim, and could be punished with up to 30 years in prison.

Between January and April 2023, there have been 281 femicides in the country, according to with the latest data available of the Federal Secretary of Security. The State of Mexico leads the list with 36 homicides, while Chiapas occupies the eighth place of the tragic statistics with 12 sexist murders, which since Tuesday add that of the young Guadalupe.

