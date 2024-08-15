Mauro Balessai Mauro Balessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 08/15/2024 – 11:35

THE Federal Revenue will perform a new auction in São Paulo with seized or abandoned goods. It will be conducted by Guarulhos Customs and includes 208 lots.

The list of products includes smartphones, notebooks, tablets, computer components and peripherals, cell phone accessories and parts, headphones, microphones, musical instruments, soundboards, cameras, sensors, perfumes, watches, bags, clothing items, scooters and vehicles.

Interested parties will be able to make their first bids online from 10 am on August 22nd until 6 pm on August 26th. The bidding session is scheduled for 10 am on August 27th.

+ Apple plans to launch more affordable iPhone in 2025; what to expect

+ The big divergence between China and Europe on electric cars

Lots

See below some highlight lots:

Lot 55: Macbook Air M2, from R$1,000

Lot 62: Xiaomi Poco M3, JBL Tune 710BT and Xbox Series, from R$332

Lot 71: 13-inch Macbook Air, from R$2,500

Lot 102: Honda Fit 2004, from R$ 8,000

Lot 104: Toyota Corolla 2012/2013, from R$ 18,000

The complete list is present in the auction notice (in this link).

Lot visits

Visits to the lots will take place between August 19th and 23rd, at locations and units of the Federal Revenue Service in the state of São Paulo: Araraquara, Santos, Santo André, São Paulo, Guarulhos, Bauru, Taubaté, Sorocaba and São Bernardo do Campo.

Items may be inspected, by appointment, on regular business days, at the addresses, dates and times indicated in the auction notice.

Payment

It is worth noting that bidders will have 30 days to withdraw the auctioned lots and goods of the “cell phone/accessory” type cannot be sold, even if auctioned by a legal entity.

Payment for goods purchased at auction is made via Darf (Federal Revenue Collection Document).