US tech company Meta has added a number of new features to its microblogging platform Threads to boost its ability to compete with X (formerly Twitter), including the ability to store multiple drafts for sharing, a way to rearrange columns on the platform’s desktop and a closer look at a user’s audience. Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company plans to add a “schedule post” feature soon.

The company indicated that these new features come on the first anniversary of the launch of the online version of the platform in August 2023.

TechCrunch, a technology-focused website, noted that Threads began testing the drafts feature in February and then rolled it out to all users a few weeks later in March. Now, the platform allows users to save multiple drafts, with a maximum of 100 drafts per account. Meta also launched a new feature called “Insights,” which displays a screen with information about the age, gender, and location of the user who views and interacts with the user’s posts. The screen also displays the total number of views and interactions with the post, with the owners of these posts and interactions being divided into followers and non-followers of the user. Meta also added a multi-column desktop display feature in May, similar to the “TweetDeck” feature on the X platform, allowing users to pin search results, favorite posts and activities, saved posts, a specific followers page, and Insights screens.

The company currently allows users to rearrange these columns in different ways. Users can currently move the “For You” column from its default location as the first column on the left side of the screen. Meta has currently made the Insights and column reordering features available to a limited number of users for a week as a trial, in preparation for rolling them out to all users at a later time.