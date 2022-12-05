December 5, 2022 15:56

Google has launched new features for Android mobile devices and smartwatches. These features will include Google Photos, Messages, Google TV and across other Google Android apps to improve user interface, accessibility, digital wellbeing and productivity. Some of the new Android features also include digital car key sharing, reading mode, new emojis for the kitchen, and more. In its latest blog post, Google announced new accessibility-oriented features for Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches. reading mode

Similar to Apple’s Reading Mode for Safari, the new Android Reading Mode will provide an accessible reading experience. Users will be able to customize their reading experience according to their needs and adjust the font type, size, contrast and text-to-speech option to adjust the overall reading setting of their smartphone. Android’s Reading Mode will also provide “an accessible reading experience that can be beneficial for people who are blind, have low vision, or have dyslexia,” she says. New emojis from the Emoji Kitchen

The latest update also added some new emojis by Emoji Kitchen. And users can create their own mixed emoji in Gboard. Users can mix snow emoji, blue hearts, and other emojis with regular emojis to feel the holiday fun. Search tool on the YouTube home screen

Google has added a new widget in the home screen tray. A new YouTube home screen search tool allows users to browse YouTube directly from a smartphone’s home screen. Google TV

Users will now be able to cast directly from the Google TV app to their compatible TV through the new floating action button available at the bottom right of the app on smartphones.

Source: agencies