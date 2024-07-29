Currently we have two competitors within mobile operating systems, iOS which is exclusive to devices of Manzana and Androidwhich is available on more cell phones, highlighting its participation with cell phones Samsung and also those of Huawei. Apple is often perceived as being one step ahead, but its rivals do not want to be left behind, which is why new features have recently been announced that may surprise customers.

At the end of May 2024the company announced several new features that will improve the user experience by allowing sharing functions between devices. These include the transmission of video calls to other devices and the possibility of sharing internet without having to enter a password.

Multi-device services are said to be already in testing phase and will be available to users as soon as they are launched. One of the standout features is video call streaming, which will allow calls to be sent from one device to another as long as both are registered with the same account. Google. It will be limited to Meetwhich will display the cast icon to facilitate the transfer of calls between a smartphone, tablet or desktop browser in Android.

There is also the ability to share the Internet via an instant hotspot between your own devices, allowing associated computers to automatically connect to a Wi-Fi network. This feature will benefit users of Chromebooks and other devices that are also registered with the same account.

Both features can be enabled or disabled via a switch in the “Cross-device services” section. These new features are available only on devices running version 24.28.34 of the services. Google Play and they are in the beta version of Android 11 or later. That means they are not fully available.

Via: 9to5google

Author’s note: The competition will always be constant until someone fails, but I don’t think that will happen, after all they sell very well with their specific public.