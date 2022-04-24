Dhe war in Ukraine is “the disgrace of our time,” says Bijan Djir-Sarai right at the beginning of his inaugural speech as the new Secretary General of the FDP. On Saturday, the forty-five-year-old was elected to this office with 89 percent. And he, too, is dedicated to the all-dominant topic of the FDP federal party conference this weekend in Berlin.

The gruesome images from Butscha would have burned themselves into the collective memory. “These atrocities make you angry and deeply sad at the same time,” says Djir-Sarai. And: “The people in Ukraine are also fighting for our freedom.”

Those who believed that freedom somehow works by itself have been given the lie. Freedom and self-determination must be passionately defended every day. “For we know the enemies of freedom are at home all over the world and they do not rest.”

It worries him how many have misjudged this in the past. He is not one of those who claim today to have always known everything. That sounded like indirect criticism of Chancellor Scholz, who likes to point out that he thinks things through from the end. According to the new FDP general secretary, warnings of increasing authoritarianism have been ignored.

Bijan Djir-Sarai’s parents are from Iran. At the age of eleven they sent him to his uncle in Germany. As someone who has experienced a dictatorship, he appreciates the value of freedom, Djir-Sarai said in his application speech for the post of secretary-general on Saturday.







Freedom is also the central theme of his speech on Sunday. You have to stand up for them in Germany too. Djir-Sarai talks about the Corona policy. It is good to have returned to normality with a sense of proportion. No longer possible, and the FDP had campaigned for this, was a “restriction of fundamental rights without a specific reason in reserve”. Freedom does not have to be justified, but its limitations have to. This is “not a perverted concept of freedom, not selfishness, but the rule of law”.

Djir-Sarai had previously held the office of Secretary General on an interim basis since the previous Secretary General, Volker Wissing, was appointed Transport Minister of the traffic light coalition at the beginning of December. Since then, Djir-Sarai has repeatedly said that it was longer for the FDP than for the SPD and the Greens to reach the traffic lights. A coalition is not a merger. In his application speech on Saturday, he vowed “never, never, never” to become another government spokesman. His mission is the FDP, “a successful FDP”.

His speech on Sunday turns out to be less party-political. He made no mention of the state elections in Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia, which will take place in two and three weeks. The FDP is in government in both countries and would like to remain so. Instead, he says how proud he is that the delegates at the party congress spoke so unequivocally and showed solidarity with Ukraine.







Djir-Sarai reads his speech and speaks in the calm voice of the foreign politician he has made a name for himself as. Only at the end of his speech does he raise his voice. “What a great convention! You guys are great!” he calls out to the delegates. They thank him with standing applause.